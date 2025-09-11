WWE Reportedly Holding Tryouts In Orlando Next Week

Some new faces may be joining the WWE developmental system soon. According to a report from PWInsider Elite, the promotion will host its latest set of tryouts next week in Orlando, Florida. Though no names have been reported just yet, the outlet stated that WWE was in the process of contacting the performers they're interested in trying out.

The company just held another tryout last month ahead of WWE SummerSlam, with independent wrestlers, collegiate athletes, and influencers among the potential recruits. It's not yet clear who was signed from that group, but a recent PWInsider report stated that the chosen few will head to the WWE Performance Center in January 2026 to start their official training.

WWE also held tryouts in the United Kingdom earlier this year, reportedly resulting in the signing of European wrestlers Aigle Blanc and Mike D. Vecchio. Both men have continued working the independent scene for now, but they'll likely report to the PC around the same time as the other new recruits.

Each year, WWE tends to hold multiple tryouts in different locations, bringing in a group of interested athletes and entertainers to see what they can do in the ring and on the mic. It's how many of the company's top stars were brought into the fold, but only a select few are chosen and even fewer eventually make it onto TV. These WWE tryouts have spawned countless stories over the years, both from those who were accepted and those who were not, with many recalling their intense nerves during the event.