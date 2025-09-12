Top AEW-ROH Name Reportedly Taking Time Off

A top name under the AEW-ROH banner is reportedly taking time off after surpassing a major career milestone.

According to Fightful Select, Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena is slated to be out of the ring for approximately five to six weeks. The circumstances surrounding this time off, however, are unclear.

"The Fallen Goddess" most recently wrestled at ROH Death Before Dishonor on August 29. There, she successfully defended her ROH Women's Championship against Mina Shirakawa, who currently reigns as the interim ROH Women's Television. Days later, Athena eclipsed 1,000 days as ROH Women's Champion, having initially claimed the title back in December 2022.

Along the way to reaching that marker, Athena defeated the likes of Billie Starkz, Queen Aminata, Thunder Rosa, Alex Windsor, and Hikaru Shida to remain 69-0 in ROH-sanctioned singles competition. While an ROH champion, she also had an opportunity to capture the AEW Women's Championship when she took on "Timeless" Toni Storm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24. Storm ultimately emerged victorious.

Athena isn't the only AEW-ROH talent away from action right now. ROH Women's TV Champion Red Velvet reportedly suffered a neck injury while wrestling for CMLL in July. As a result, Shirakawa stepped in as the interim champion. It is unknown if ROH will go down the same route during Athena's time off.

More recently, former TNT Champion Wardlow reportedly sustained what is feared to be a torn pectoral muscle upon his return at Forbidden Door. During it, Wardlow attacked Prince Nana and aligned himself with The Don Callis Family.