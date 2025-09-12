Nikki Bella Hoping For 'Moment' With Former Divas Champion On WWE Raw

This past Thursday, Nikki Bella officially became a member of the "WWE Raw" roster as she returned to a full-time wrestling schedule in June, which has allowed her to compete against newer stars in the women's division such as Chelsea Green, and rekindle old feuds with the likes of Becky Lynch. However, last week one of Bella's most fierce rivals reappeared on the scene when AJ Lee returned to WWE after a 10-year hiatus from the company. Since the shocking return, many fans have questioned if Lee and Bella will reignite their on-screen feud, and during a recent edition of "The Nikki & Brie Show," the "Total Divas" star addressed working with Lee again after having a conversation with her backstage at "Raw."

"I actually hope we get a moment because when you think about it, everyone's talking about it on the internet and it is true. I mean, we were so much of each other's most important stories at that time with the Divas Championship before she had left and even with you [Brie Bella] and Paige, it was so much about us, and so the fact that we both are there, we have to have a moment. I feel even this Monday, we should have a moment backstage ... but I know obviously they're focused with that, but I'm hoping at some point we have that interaction because I know the fans would love it and it would be fun."

Unfortunately, Bella will need to wait a little longer before she steps in the ring with AJ Lee, as the three-time Divas Champion is set to partner with her husband CM Punk in a Mixed Tag Team Match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.