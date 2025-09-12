Spoilers For WWE SmackDown Brock Lesnar Appearance, Sami Zayn US Title Open Challenge

"WWE SmackDown" on Friday night is shaping up to be an exciting one ahead of WWE and AAA's Worlds Collide event in Las Vegas, Nevada immediately following the show, and after WWE's announcement regarding WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia in 2027 made earlier in the day. Spoilers for the show have emerged a few hours before "SmackDown" goes on the air, including more details about "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar's appearance that has been promoted throughout the week.

According to PWInsider Elite, Lesnar is set to kick off "SmackDown." His opponent for Wrestlepalooza, John Cena, is not slated to be at the show, and he only has seven dates, including the September 20 premium live event, left on his farewell tour.

PWIE confirmed elsewhere on the show, United States Champion Sami Zayn will continue his open challenge, and Rey Fenix will be his opponent. Zayn received Cena's blessing last week to start his own US Championship open challenge, something Cena made popular in 2015 when he held the gold. Their match last week ended in a no-contest after Lesnar interfered.

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre's match will main event the show, according to the outlet. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will also take on Jade Cargill for the title in a SummerSlam rematch.

BodySlam+ reported the plans as well, with additional information about the show. The outlet reported that Lesnar is expected to have a segment with R-Truth, and Shinsuke Nakamura had also been discussed for the show, though it was not confirmed he will actually be part of "SmackDown" on Friday.