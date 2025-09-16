Backstage News On Why Eddie Kingston's AEW Return Was Advertised Instead Of A Surprise

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston is set to return to AEW programming at the weekend's All Out pay-per-view after a long layoff due to injury. While his fans will be pleased to see him in the ring once again, some have questioned why Kingston's return wasn't a surprise.

As per "Fightful Select," AEW decided to announce Kingston's return as they feel his comeback could help build greater excitement for the show and bring more people to watch it. All Out, scheduled for September 20, will face stiff competition from AEW's primary competitor, WWE, which will host the Wrestlepalooza PLE, making its return to the pro wrestling calendar after 25 years. WWE has a stacked card for the PLE, which will feature the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, to name a few. All Out, though, will air from 3 p.m. onwards, while the WWE show will begin three-and-a-half hours later.

At All Out, Kingston will face off against former AEW Tag Team Champion Big Bill, who had initially called out the injured star on "AEW Collision," before Kingston accepted the challenge. Bill then revealed that the match between the two would take place at All Out, which will be the first time that the two will face off in a singles clash.

Kingston will have to shake off some ring rust when he faces Bill, as he hasn't wrestled in over a year, his last match being in May 2024 for NJPW, while his most recent AEW match was a month earlier at AEW Dynasty 2024.