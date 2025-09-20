Undertaker Reveals Who Is WWE's 'OG' Now

For the longest time, The Undertaker was regarded as WWE's locker room leader, an old-school veteran who stood by the promotion through its highs and lows. Now, "The Deadman" has revealed which current wrestler he considers the true "OG" of the locker room.

On the "Club 520" podcast, the Hall of Famer has revealed why Randy Orton, who has been with WWE for two decades, is the current "OG" of the locker room.

"Randy's the OG now, man. He's, like, I remember Randy when he was just a kid. Now he's the oldtimer around," he said.

Many wrestlers and those involved in pro wrestling have had some interesting anecdotes to tell about Orton during his younger years. The Undertaker witnessed Orton from the very beginning of his WWE career, and he has been impressed by the change that he has seen in him.

"He's been around. He started when he was 20-21, I mean, he was young. And, man, he was a handful too, and it's been fun to, you know, watch his maturity, and now he's a leader. So it's crazy," said the legendary star.

The Undertaker seems to think highly of Orton and his incredible WWE career, stating that he too deserves a retirement tour like John Cena. Orton, in his early years in the business, butted heads with many personalities, and was notorious for pulling pranks, which included destroying urinals. But "The Viper" seems to have mellowed down in recent years, which various wrestlers have noticed, much like 'Taker.