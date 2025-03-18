Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Randy Orton

Once known as "The Legend Killer," Randy Orton has become a legend in WWE himself over the span of over two decades. From his origins in Ohio Valley Wrestling alongside the likes of John Cena and Batista, to his main roster debut as a member of Evolution, to becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history at the age of 24, to what he's still doing in the ring now, mixing it up with the likes of the Bloodline, Kevin Owens, and GUNTHER, he's become a top icon in the industry.

Orton may be a well-respected multiple time world champion now, but that wasn't always the case. Back in his early days, Orton was known to cause a ruckus within locker rooms, with stories of defecating in handbags and bullying making the rounds over the years. Following a 60-day suspension over marijuana usage, Orton went to anger management classes for four weeks to tone down his bad behavior and disrespect to others backstage. He told WWE Magazine back in 2006 that it cost him $15,000 and he had to live on campus. He explained he started to realize he was wrong in a lot of situations, and knew he had gotten a reputation of being "being hard to work with and being a d***."

He said back in 2006, that he didn't "flip out" anymore after attending anger management. Despite the work on himself and changed behavior, there are still some wrestlers who can't stand Orton from things he's done in the past. He's also not exactly been a saint throughout his career even after doing the work on himself, ruffling the feathers of some of the newer stars in the WWE over the years.