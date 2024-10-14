Wrestlers Who Can't Stand The Rock

Starting off with one of the more recent examples, Cody Rhodes finally finished his story at WrestleMania 40 by defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It was a main event that WWE fans worldwide had willed into existence following the result of the prior year's main event and it was almost all taken away thanks to the Rock.

Advertisement

After winning the Royal Rumble for the second straight year, Rhodes was set to challenge Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40, only for the Rock to insert himself request he hand his title match to him in order to determine the true "Head of the Table." This decision was as well received as someone farting in the middle of a funeral, and everyone was angry that Cody Rhodes, the Royal Rumble winner, simply gave up the thing he won in that match to the Rock, who wasn't even in the Rumble.

This all led to Rhodes and the Rock meeting in a tag team match that included Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 40, but by the time that match took place, Rhodes and the Rock weren't exactly on the same page. Rhodes straight-up told Ariel Helwani in an interview on the MMA Hour that he doesn't like the Rock, but respects what he has done for the business, as well as opening the doors to wrestlers who want to pursue acting later in their careers.

Advertisement

The American Nightmare has continued to "poke the bear" regarding the Rock, stating that The Final Boss is obsessed with him and that if he ends up going into politics, Rhodes will follow just to p*ss him off, so it's safe to say this beef is far from over.