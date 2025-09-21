WWE Hall Of Famer Assesses Career Accomplishments Of AEW's Young Bucks

Pressed by Dudley to give The Bucks a letter grade in terms of their overall career work, Booker didn't hesitate to bestow just about the highest honors possible while figuratively wearing the professor's hat. "I gotta give them an A," he said, before adding a very cut-and-dry distinction. "I can't give them any less than an A because, check their bank account."

From Ring of Honor to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, TNA to AEW, and of course, across the independent wrestling landscape all over the world, few have made their presence felt in such a widespread manner more impressively than The Young Bucks have. With that in mind, Booker recognizes as much as not just a key to their continued success or a boon to their current standing in the wrestling world, but as a catalyst for the influence they had in creating the major promotion for which they still work today.

Leaning into their impact on AEW, which, through its ups and downs has undoubtedly has had a positive influence on the industry as a whole, Booker tipped his cap to Matt and Nick once more. "They parlayed their success all the way to the top," he said, "to where they got a guy like Tony Khan to create a company around them." And while there were others who were influential to AEW, both in its infancy and in its standing as a major alternative promotion to this day, for that alone, The Young Bucks' place in wrestling history is secured.

