AJ Lee Tells ESPN Being Back In WWE Is 'A Little Surreal'

Recently re-signed WWE star AJ Lee has described her emotions following her comeback to WWE.

Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE on the September 5 edition of "WWE SmackDown," coming to the aid of her husband and WWE star, CM Punk. The former Divas Champion had long stated that her pro wrestling career was behind her, but she seemingly changed her mind, and the reception she received was a surreal experience for her.

"A little surreal," replied Lee on "ESPN" when asked about her reaction to returning to WWE. "I was sort of imagining what that moment could be like, and I in no way anticipated the response would be as humbling and amazing as it has been. So I still feel a little bit like I've disassociated. I'm just imagining all this, and it's been pretty cool. It's been wonderful."

Lee's return received a raucous response from the vocal crowd in Chicago, and even WWE legends like Mark Henry were grinning upon seeing her step into the WWE ring once again.

On the following week's "WWE Raw," she got on the mic and apologized to the fans for being away so long, attributing it to her need to step away to take care of her mental health. Hall of Famer Bully Ray applauded her reasoning, explaining that she did not need to apologize for prioritizing her mental health, which he believes only endeared her more to the audience. Lee will wrestle for the first time in over 10 years at this weekend's Wrestlepalooza, where she will team with Punk and face off against the husband-wife duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.