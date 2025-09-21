Diamond Dallas Page Deserves Credit For Transforming Countless Wrestling Legends

"Diamond" Dallas Page may have retired from the wrestling ring, but he's stayed hard at work in the years since with his subscription-based fitness company, DDP Yoga. While his platform is designed for everyday users, Page has also taken a special interest in helping friends from the industry. Through weight loss, addiction recovery, and injury rehabilitation, Page has helped some of pro wrestling's biggest stars get back on their feet, both literally and figuratively.

In one of Page's most recent success stories, 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Lex Luger had long dealt with mobility issues after suffering a spinal stroke in 2007, eventually forcing him to get around exclusively via wheelchair. However, Luger began walking again in 2025, and he credited Page and DDP Yoga for helping him do it. Just a few months later, Page was the one who inducted Luger into the Hall of Fame.

Along with Luger, Page has served as an important figure in the life of another former WCW star, Marcus "Buff" Bagwell. After years of dealing with substance abuse disorder, Bagwell has publicly credited the WWE Hall of Famer for being the one to help him get sober.

Perhaps most famously, Page has been associated with the recovery of Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who struggled with addiction through much of his wrestling career. As documented in "The Resurrection of Jake the Snake," Page had Roberts move in with him, putting him through an intensive rehab program, just like he'd later do with Bagwell. The end result was a significant improvement in Roberts' health.

There are plenty more names that Page has helped over the years, both in and out of the wrestling industry. That even includes active wrestlers, with AJ Styles as one example. While Page had his fair share of wrestling success despite entering the industry at a later age than most, he'll also be remembered for improving countless lives.