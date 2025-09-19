Tony Khan Says Upcoming AEW PPV In Toronto Is Already Most Attended All Out Ever

Since it's inception in 2019, AEW has kicked down the doors and carried its name off without a hitch. With some many firsts for the company, whether it'd be setting record breaking attendance records, becoming the longest-running pro wrestling program through Turner Sports, or signing a lucrative multimedia rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, there's no stopping this company now. With All Out in Toronto in less than 24 hours, Tony Khan expressed great appreciation for another shattered record the company has received from "The Great White North," which now includes becoming the most attended All Out in company history.

"The most attended All Out ever. It'll be the most tickets we've ever sold to All Out, and it's our seventh All Out," the AEW President said in a recent media call (available on YouTube via Fightful). "The first time we brought the event to Toronto. It's going to be one of our most successful shows ever, and it's very special because it's our first-ever pay-per-view on...HBO Max...They're great, great partners for us. It's the most prestigious platform that there is."

Not only did the CEO learn of that good news, but he didn't stop there. His dream of taking AEW to grander heights is only the beginning. During this press conference, he shared additional breaking news that includes his desire to host a "huge event" the same weekend their competitor, WWE, hosts WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia in 2027. All Out will air live from the Scotiabank Arena tomorrow afternoon. Hometown legends the "Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will join forces again since their victory at Forbidden Door to face off in a once-in-a-lifetime tag team match against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). That match will kick off the show. The main event will see "Hangman" Adam Page defend his AEW World Championship against the current TNT Champion, the "Protostar" Kyle Fletcher.