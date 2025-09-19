Bully Ray Thinks WWE Might Be Setting Up Heel Run For This Top Star

One of the more interesting storylines going in to WWE Wrestlepalooza this weekend is the tension between the just recently-reunited Usos, and the fact former World Heavyweight Champion, the beloved Jey Uso, is seemingly feuding with fellow fan-favorite LA Knight. The pair have gotten physical on the last two episodes of "WWE Raw," with Uso spearing Knight, and "The Megastar" hitting his BFT on Uso to end the most recent episode of the red brand.

Elsewhere on the show, Jimmy Uso told his brother that he "didn't have the ula fala around his neck," alluding to the fact he thinks his brother is acting more like Roman Reigns. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" he believes Jey is headed toward a run as a bad guy, partially due to that line.

"I think we might be setting the table for a Jey heel turn, heel run," he said. "Him taking that spot from Roman. In a perfect world, both of these guys should be getting over with this story... Hating Jey more, loving LA Knight more. I think the direction... if you've got the crowd chanting for you the way LA has them chanting, you should want to go in that babyface direction. However, they're just being puppets right now with LA Knight."

The Usos are set to take on The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at the premium live event. Knight, who has been feuding with The Vision as well over recent weeks, is not scheduled for a match on the show, though there is always the possibility he gets involved in the tag match.

