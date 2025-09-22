Backstage News On Why WWE Wrestlepalooza Main Event Was Changed From Lesnar Vs. Cena

WWE Wrestlepalooza opened with the clash between two former rivals, Brock Lesnar and John Cena, and a report has revealed why WWE and ESPN decided to go with that match to kick off the show.

Lesnar and Cena were originally scheduled to close the show, but their match was later moved to the start, with the world title clash between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre closing out the event. According to "Fightful Select," the decision to have the Rhodes–McIntyre bout end the night came from ESPN, as the broadcaster was keen on a "big title match" with "pomp and circumstance" closing the show. The report added that while Lesnar usually likes to finish shows early and leave, that wasn't the case this time around. Lesnar, however, ended his clash with Cena in quick time, landing a few F-5s to dominate and decimate the 17-time world champion in one of his final retirement matches.

The Wrestlepalooza opener was followed by the tag team match between The Vision and The Usos, and then the Women's World Championship clash between Stephanie Vaquer and Iyo Sky, won by Vaquer. The penultimate match was the mixed tag team match between the duo of CM Punk and AJ Lee, and Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, before the Rhodes-McIntyre match.