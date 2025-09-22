John Cena Throws Out Suggestion For One Last Match With Former WWE Champion

John Cena is not known for his social media presence, with his Instagram famously featuring caption-less photos for his over 20 million followers to interpret. "The Never Seen Seventeen" could not have made himself more clear, however, in a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he laid down a challenge to former WWE Champion AJ Styles in the tail end of his retirement tour.

Cena took to X mere minutes before Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" to post his tease. He led with the hashtag "#CenavsStyles," before asking his social media following for their thoughts. X's special hashtag for "Raw" followed. As of writing, Cena's post has been viewed over 300,000 times.

Fans clamored to the replies section, and unilaterally expressed their excitement for the match. One netizen claimed that Cena was "going into business for himself," which comes after reports that Cena did not choose to face Wrestlepalooza opponent Brock Lesnar on his retirement tour. As of writing, Styles has yet to respond. Nothing has been made official as of the top of Monday's show, and according to sources, Cena is not even slated for Monday's September 22 episode of "Raw."

Cena's post comes after a less-than-stellar weekend for the record-setting world titleholder after he lost against long-time rival Lesnar in Wrestlepalooza's opening match. Fresh off a loss during his limited amount of remaining retirement tour dates, Cena is looking to regain his end-of-year momentum heading into Crown Jewel, where he is scheduled to appear live from Perth's RAC Arena on October 11. If Cena does not face Styles before or at Crown Jewel, "The Phenomenal One" will not have many more opportunities to lock up with the iconic Superstar, as Cena is scheduled for just two more events after Australia: Survivor Series on November 29, and in a final retirement match on December 13.