WWE RAW 9/22/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It was a rough weekend for Jey Uso, unfortunately indicative of the past couple of months since he lost the World Heavyweight Championship back to Gunther, as he managed to bust himself open with an awry chair shot before losing his and brother Jimmy's match against The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. For the past few weeks, slowly but surely there has been an unraveling of the jovial Jey, pressured by Roman Reigns to maintain the foothold he had gained in the main event picture, much like he was during his initial run as his "Right Hand Man."

The more things haven't gone his way, and the more that others he would have likely otherwise called allies have started to appear as enemies. He is slowly losing his ability to trust, and therefore to feel like he can do the right thing without it damaging him.

Jey has continually helped people and while he felt success for the first time earlier this year, it was ripped away from him just for continuing to do the right thing. It can be hard to know that the right thing will not yield the right result because the world itself is not right, and that has been slowly but surely shown for Jey as the weeks have gone on. He has reunited with his brother, because he is his brother, and he has had the idea of familial subservience beaten into him; he is operating like a would-be "Tribal Chief" and others have started to notice.

Jimmy raised the point to the visiting WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, asking if the only other man aside from himself to team up with Jey and get to know the real him could get through one more time. Even as Rhodes did so, talking to Jey like he was a brother that had just got into his first fight at school, and reminding him that they're proud of him. The issue being, Jey doesn't crave the validation of those who already have, he needs the validation from those who have counted him out the entire time, and the bitter truth is he will never get it.

This is the cycle, and its one Jey has been on since late 2020, he had years of giving himself to everyone around him, and now he has felt the sting of losing the title, the struggle of getting back to it while your own friends and allies call the next shot. And when all was said and done, it didn't matter what Cody had to say, it didn't even matter what his brother had to say; he had ousted LA Knight in singles action, exhibiting a self-importance atypical to his babyface character as he waited for Knight to singlehandedly repel The Vision. Then when Jimmy wanted to run down and make the save, calling on his brother to have his back, Jey just left him. The tide is shifting, and Jey is trying to figure out what it is within him that has led to what he will see as failing, but first comes the toxicity. It's great to have characters that are compelling and nuanced, reactionary to an extent that just makes sense.

Written by Max Everett