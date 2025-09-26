CM Punk Reflects On 'Hard' Period After He'd Left WWE But Wife AJ Lee Stayed

CM Punk has conceded that quitting WWE in 2014 was hard on his relationship with his wife, AJ Lee, who was still with the company at the time.

Punk walked out of WWE in 2014 after being disgruntled with his standing in the promotion, but Lee continued on, eventually leaving WWE — and pro wrestling — in March 2015. In his recent appearance on Kevin Hart's "Cold As Balls" show, Punk admitted that 2014–15 was a difficult year for him and Lee, but they eventually found a way to keep their relationship intact.

"It was difficult because when I left, she was still with the company for a year. That was a hard year for us, relationship-wise. But it made everything after that so much easier," he said. "Her understanding the business now that I'm back in it, and when she has important stuff to do — like she had a short film debut at Tribeca Film Festival — she can go do that, I can watch our dog, Larry, and when I'm here with you, freezing my nuts off, she's at home watching Larry. I found my person. She is 100% my partner."

The show was seemingly filmed before Lee's return to WWE, which happened on the September 5 edition of "WWE SmackDown," in Chicago. Ever since he returned to WWE, Punk has been asked numerous times whether Lee would rejoin the promotion, denying each time that she has any interest in getting back in the ring.

Punk even claimed that he and Lee would never work together even in movie or television projects. However, when Lee finally returned to WWE, she came to her husband's aid in his feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, sharing the ring with Punk at Wrestlepalooza in her return match.