Konnan Comments On Whether Andrade's WWE Release Involved Him Not Wanting To Work AAA

Earlier this month, Andrade was released by WWE for the second time, with a report later emerging that stated it was due to a disciplinary issue. That led to a lot of speculation online surrounding the departure, including the theory that Andrade was let go because he refused to work with AAA after not being paid by the company's management for a previous match. According to longtime AAA official and former WCW star Konnan, this is unlikely, as he stated on "K100."

"I don't think that happened, no," Konnan said. "And I'm not trying to defend anybody. I wouldn't know, because I don't pay money, but I wouldn't think so."

Over the last 20 years, Andrade has worked for every major company in North America, and many beyond the continent. After first making a name for himself in CMLL and NJPW, Andrade signed with WWE for the first time in 2015 and stayed with the company until 2021. At that point, unhappy with how he was being utilized, Andrade asked for and was granted his WWE release.

He then wrestled in AEW and AAA, as the two companies were partners at the time. When his AEW contract expired at the end of 2023, Andrade returned to WWE. His most recent match had him teaming with fellow AEW alum Rey Fenix at WWE SummerSlam, with the two failing to win the WWE Tag Team Championship from The Wyatt Sicks.

A report that emerged after his departure stated that WWE officials felt "buyer's remorse" over bringing Andrade back, and some were disappointed with his lack of progress when it came to cutting promos in English. Now that he's a free agent, Andrade has begun taking independent bookings, with his first appearance since leaving WWE announced for House of Glory on November 15.

