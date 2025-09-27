Why Bully Ray Wouldn't Be Shocked If AJ Styles Beats John Cena At WWE Crown Jewel

He may not have any dates remaining before Crown Jewel, but "The Last Real Champion" John Cena is officially set to take on "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles in Perth, Australia after their match was set up entirely on social media. A match pitting Cena versus Styles on the former's farewell tour is something fans had been clamoring for since Cena's heel turn back at Elimination Chamber in March. Following Cena's loss to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" he would not be surprised in the slightest if Cena also lost to Styles.

"I am very much convinced after what we talked about with Brock and John, thinking about it a little more, watching John walk out, that John wanted to do that for Brock," he said. "John can say whatever he wants about, 'I don't make the matches, blah, blah, blah, I just do what I'm told.' Yeah, right. Sure, sure, sure. I believe that John on his way out wants to put people over. John is very old school in his thinking and he knows that other people can benefit."

The Hall of Famer has been adamant he believes Cena wanted to put Lesnar over, as he believes "The Beast Incarnate" is sticking around. The same could very well be the case for Styles, as "The Phenomenal" one recently said that he wants to retire next year. Styles told Tokyo Sports that the details are still being hammered out, but he wants to retire in the next year.

Styles and Cena will face each other for the final time at Crown Jewel. The PLE is set to take place on October 11.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.