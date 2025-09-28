Kyle Fletcher Retains TNT Title On AEW Collision, Gets Just-Returned Star On Dynamite

Following his loss to AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out, TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher bounced back with a win over Komander on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision."

Fletcher's victory came after a competitive back-and-forth match, which put his TNT Championship on the line. Komander seemed close to a win of his own when he drove "The ProtoStar" into the mat with a Destroyer and followed with a 450 Splash. When Komander descended off the top with another splash, however, Fletcher blocked it with his feet and launched the masked star into the turnbuckle. Fletcher then finished off Komander with a running kick and a brainbuster to retain his TNT Title.

Looking ahead, original plans called for Fletcher to defend his title against Hologram next. Due to a serious injury sustained by Hologram, that is no longer the case. As such, AEW has confirmed that Orange Cassidy will challenge Fletcher for the TNT Championship on the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite" instead.

Cassidy returned to action last week as a part of a trios match pitting himself, Mark Briscoe, and Hologram against The Don Calls Family's Hechicero, Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. Prior to that, the "Freshly Squeezed" star had been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle since March.

Fletcher challenged Hologram to a Title vs. Streak match on the heels of the aforementioned trios bout. On "Collision," Fletcher then attacked him backstage, with AEW President Tony Khan later confirming that Hologram would likely be out of action for the rest of 2025.