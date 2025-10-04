WWE's Biggest Mistake With Bray Wyatt Is Obvious

It's hard to believe it's been over two years since Bray Wyatt tragically passed away at only 36 years old, leaving behind a rich and complicated wrestling legacy. Indeed, Wyatt's wrestling career is a tough nut to crack when looking at its totality. All agree that Wyatt was among the most creative wrestlers of the 21st century, an out of the box thinker who always seemed to be trying new ideas or reinventing himself. It's why Wyatt was a captivating performer from the moment he debuted the persona in "NXT," and why fans continued to be interested in him from his "Eater of Worlds" days on the main roster to his WWE Championship run to his time as The Fiend to his brief, final run in WWE from late 2022 to early 2023. Whatever one thought of Wyatt's character or ideas, no one could deny that he was always interesting. The problem, however, was that WWE wasn't always quick to capitalize on Wyatt's creativity.

A look at Wyatt's career shows that WWE's booking of him was riddled with mistakes. When Wyatt was starting to gain serious momentum in early 2014, he was cooled off via a WrestleMania program with John Cena that saw Cena come out on top of the feud. When he finally won the WWE Championship in early 2017, he lost it to Randy Orton in a WrestleMania match most would like to forget. That goes doubly for Wyatt's 2019 Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, a match that to this day is still considered among the worst matches in WWE history. That's just some of the mistakes WWE made along the way with Wyatt that, if done better, could've enhanced his legacy. But arguably the biggest mistake WWE made with Wyatt was failing to make one simple acknowledgement while he was alive; his familial ties to brother Bo Dallas.