Nick Aldis Announces Huge Tag Team Match For Friday's WWE SmackDown

2025 in WWE has been all about The Vision, as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and "The Oracle" Paul Heyman have tried to consolidate as much power as possible. And with Rollins set to face WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel next month or the Crown Jewel Championship, the stable has started venturing over from "Raw" to "SmackDown," doing so last week to lay out Rhodes before Randy Orton made the save.

As it turns out, The Vision's actions have made it easier for the blue brand's GM Nick Aldis to put together some interesting matchups. Taking to X earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Aldis announced that Breakker and Reed would be wrestling this Friday on "SmackDown," taking on the team of Rhodes and Orton. But there was more, as Aldis posted a 46 second video, explaining how the match came together with some help from "Raw's" GM Adam Pearce.

"Well folks, seems to me that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker seem to enjoy getting involved in other people's business as of late," Aldis said. "And having just wrapped up a phone call with my esteemed colleague Adam Pearce over at 'Monday Night Raw,' we agreed that they can get involved this Friday night on 'SmackDown.'

"More specifically, they can get involved in Cody Rhodes' business, and Randy Orton's business. Because Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, you will be taking on the team of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton this Friday night, live in Cincinnati, Ohio for 'SmackDown.' See you Friday boys. Lace them up tight."