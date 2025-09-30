AEW's Bandido To Defend ROH Title In Death Before Dishonor Rematch At Arena Mexico

The summer of Bandido is now transitioning to the fall of Bandido, as the AEW luchador finds himself not only one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions with Brody King, but is also the reigning Ring of Honor World Champion. And follow Brodido's successful defense of the AEW Tag Titles in Arena Mexico, Bandido has decided to defend the ROH Title there as well, against an opponent he knows all too well. Taking to X on Monday evening, CMLL announced that Bandido would be defending the ROH World Title this Friday in Arena Mexico. The defense will come against Hechicero, who Bandido faced off against just a few weeks ago at Death Before Dishonor.

🗓️ Viernes 3 de Octubre '25

The match will be Bandido's sixth defense of the ROH World Title, and his second to take place in Arena Mexico this year; he had previously defeated Mascara Dorada to retain the championship in a highly acclaimed match at CMLL vs. AEW/ROH back in June. It will also continue a recent run Bandido has had with CMLL, having wrestled for the promotion this past Saturday in Arena Coliseo, and again a day later in Arena Mexico.

For Hechicero, it will be a chance for redemption, as the dual CMLL/AEW star and Don Callis Family member came within inches of defeating Bandido at Death Before Dishonor, only to be denied. Should Hechicero manage to top Bandido in the rematch, it would be his second World Championship reign following a year-long reign as CMLL World Heavyweight Champion from 2021 to 2022, and the first ever title Hechicero has held outside of his native Mexico.