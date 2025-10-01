Bully Ray Says This Potential John Cena Rematch In WWE Doesn't Do Anything For Anyone

Many WWE fans were left speechless when Brock Lesnar demolished John Cena with a half-dozen F5s during their singles match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. With this in mind, some of those same fans are calling for another clash between Cena and Lesnar as the former approaches the last few dates of his retirement tour. According to Hall of Famer Bully Ray, however, a rematch wouldn't do any significant favors for either man.

"It's pro wrestling, anything can happen, but I think that if John would have faced Brock again, it doesn't do anything for anybody," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Yay! John got a win. Who cares? I'd rather see John beat somebody else than beat Brock. Brock destroyed John already, and that was so Brock can move on. Somebody is going to eventually beat Brock, and it's going to mean even more because Brock destroyed Cena."

Ray previously noted that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER would be a fitting next opponent for Lesnar as it could frame "The Ring General" as a hero in the eyes of the WWE Universe. Moreover, Ray and several other legends have long considered Lesnar vs. GUNTHER as a WrestleMania-worthy match by itself.

As for Cena, his next confirmed opponent is "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles, whom he will meet in the ring for the final time at WWE Crown Jewel on October 11. Following that, Cena will have four dates remaining on his retirement tour, with WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. on December 13 marking the last.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.