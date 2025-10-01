The Miz Looks Back On WWE WrestleMania XXVII, Comments On Whether Maryse Could Return

For all The Miz has done in his 20+ year career with WWE, it's hard to argue that the zenith of it wasn't WrestleMania XXVII, where he not only headlined the event, but defeated John Cena to retain the WWE Championship. That would be the high water mark for most professional wrestlers throughout their careers, and it likely would be for Miz as well, if not for the fact that he unfortunately suffered a concussion after hitting his head on the concrete floor.

During an appearance on "Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez," Miz discussed both his WrestleMania XXVII match with Cena, and the WrestleMania 33 mixed tag match where he and wife Maryse battled John Cena and Nikki Bella. And unfortunately, Miz confirmed there were gaps when asked what he remembered from his lone WrestleMania main event.

"Pieces," Miz said. "I always remember bits and pieces of it, which sucks, because it's one of those moments that you want to remember. That's what you work towards your entire life. But I can't remember it. I remember blips."

Miz fortunately has plenty of memories of the tag team match with Maryse, and he named walking down to the ring with her as his WrestleMania highlight. As he and Hernandez discussed the recent spouse tag teams of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins and AJ Lee and CM Punk, the question was posed regarding Maryse maybe one day returning and teaming with Miz again. And while it doesn't seem to be an imminent development, Miz didn't close the door.

"If the right opportunity presents itself," Miz said.

