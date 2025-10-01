WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Explains Excitement For WrestleMania 43 In Saudi

Last month, WWE revealed that WrestleMania 43 will officially head to Saudi Arabia in 2027, with a livestreamed announcement featuring some of the company's top stars. WWE star Tiffany Stratton was asked about the news during an interview with Going Ringside, and the Women's Champion expressed her excitement about the upcoming trip.

"The last time we were there, I believe we went on this little safari adventure, and I hope we get to do that again because that was super fun," Stratton said. "Women are making history over there and I can't wait to be a part of that myself, so I'm super excited and I can't wait."

WWE has done business with the government in Saudi Arabia for over a decade, and the WrestleMania announcement marks the latest expansion of the partnership. The first WWE shows held in Saudi Arabia took place in 2014, but women were not allowed to perform until 2019. Since then, women have begun to regularly take part in the events.

According to reports, WWE will receive a massive paycheck for holding the event in Riyadh, and it seems that "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" will also take place there surrounding WrestleMania. While no specific plans have been created with the show so far away, it is expected that WWE will contact past stars for the Saudi show, such as The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, to see if they would be interested in wrestling or making an appearance.

The promotion last visited Saudi Arabia this past June, with Night of Champions and "SmackDown" both taking place there. Before WrestleMania 43, Riyadh will host the next WWE Royal Rumble event in January.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Going Ringside and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.