TNA Wrestling Announces Dates & Locations For Final Live Events Of 2025

At the moment, TNA is preparing for their biggest event of the year, Bound for Glory, taking place on October 12, and for next week's "Showdown" with "WWE NXT," which will see the two sides go against each other in a series of inter-promotional matches. But there's still plenty of 2025 remaining once those events come to pass, and TNA is ready to let fans know where they can catch the promotion once "Showdown" and Bound for Glory have come and gone.

On their own website earlier on Wednesday, TNA announced all their remaining live events for 2025. The first will come at a venue very familiar to "NXT" fans, with tapings on November 13, 14 and 15 taking place at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. After that, TNA will take a couple weeks off before returning for their final set of TV tapings, which will take place in El Paso, Texas' County Coliseum on December 5, 6 and 7. Ticket presales for both events will begin on Wednesday, October 15, while the general sale will begin two days later on October 17.

TNA's tapings at Full Sail will mark the second time the promotion has ventured into the former home of "NXT" this year, having previously taped events there back in February. It will also be TNA's second swing through El Paso in 2025; the promotion ran their event, Sacrifice, out of the County Coliseum back in March, which saw Joe Hendry, Elijah, Matt Hardy, Leon Slater, and Nic Nemeth defeat The System, Eddie and Orlando Colon in a ten man steel cage match.