Andrade El Idolo Thanks Family, Fans After Making His AEW Return On Dynamite

Last night, Andrade El Idolo shockingly returned to "AEW Dynamite" by attacking Kenny Omega and joining the Don Callis Family following the opening match of the show. Andrade finds himself back in AEW just two weeks after being released from WWE, and to commemorate the next chapter of his career, the 35-year-old took to social media to thank his family and friends for continuing to support him throughout his professional wrestling journey.

"Thank you God, thank you Mom, and also to you, brother, because you and I are one and the same, for this new day, for the blessings you have given me, and for the strength you give me to keep moving forward. I also want to thank all the fans, friends, and family for all the support, whether in comments or messages. May no one clip your wings."

Andrade's return on Wednesday officially marks his second stint with AEW, as he originally competed for the promotion from 2021-2023 before heading back to WWE in 2024. Andrade wanted to leave AEW after his contract expired in order to find success in the Connecticut-based promotion, where he first rose to prominence in "WWE NXT" and on the main roster. However, his second run with WWE throughout the last two years was rather disappointing, with Andrade never finding himself in the main event picture and struggling to obtain championship gold. However, failing WWE's Wellness Policy on multiple occasions this year would be the reasoning for Andrade's departure this time around, as the company chose to terminate his contract with 18 months remaining on his deal. Andrade was also suspended by WWE for violating the Wellness Policy during his first run in 2020.

Additionally, many fans questioned how Andrade was able to return to AEW so quickly after being let go by WWE, but according to a new report from PWInsider, the former United States Champion's contract did not include a 90-day non-compete clause.