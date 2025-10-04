Booker T Reacts To NXT Star Jazmyn Nyx's Decision To Leave WWE

Former "WWE NXT" star, Jazmyn Nyx, revealed in a social media post last month that her journey in WWE has come to an end, after deciding to not renew her contract with the company. Nyx, who started with the developmental promotion in 2022, began her journey in wrestling following a successful career in soccer. Someone who had a front row seat to watching Nyx's growth over the last three years, the two-time Hall of Famer Booker T, spoke out on her departure, citing how he can see where she's coming from, refusing to re-sign when there are other bigger and more financially lucrative deals available to her outside of the squared circle.

"You got to understand where she's coming from," the former six-time World Champion said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "Yeah, Jade was making some money over there doing the soccer thing. Probably was making some money with the modeling, you know, deal...I respect that. But...my thing is you got to look at yourself. How much time has Jazmyn been on television? If I'm not mistaken, I think she said she had four knee surgeries. I think she said she had a broken nose. That's a lot of time not in the gym, you know, trying to figure this thing out. I'm not saying she wasn't a quick learner or anything like that, but I'm going to tell you right now, injury is your worst enemy in this business."

During her tenure, Nyx suffered a concussion, a broken nose, and, not to mention, learning how to recover and rebuild from past knee injuries. Her last match in the company came at a loss against "NXT" veterans Lyra Valkyria, Rhea Ripley, and the new WWE Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, in the main event of "NXT" Homecoming earlier last month. She was written off after the September 23 episode of "NXT," when her Fatal Influence cohorts brutally ambushed her in a backstage segment.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.