Konnan Addresses What Could Have Been In WWE Following Andrade's Departure

Last month, WWE released Andrade after he reportedly failed its Wellness Policy multiple times over the last year. His final WWE match came on night two of WWE SummerSlam as he and Rey Fenix unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Tag Team Championships in a six-way with tables, ladders, and chairs. On "Keepin' It 100," former WCW star Konnan theorized what could have followed for the former WWE United States Champion had he stayed in the company.

"At least he was doing something that I was interested in with Carmelo Hayes where they were just having great matches back and forth. It looks like they were going to put him in with [Rey] Fenix, so it looks like they did have plans for him," Konnan said. "Now as far as [Charlotte] Flair, if the breakup was acrimonious, the last thing you want to do is be doing an angle with your ex."

In recent months, Andrade began teaming with Fenix, with the two even earning a WWE Tag Team Championship opportunity against the Wyatt Sicks on "WWE SmackDown." When that bout resulted in a disqualification, Andrade and Fenix were named to the aforementioned six-pack TLC match at SummerSlam, with the Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy retrieving their titles from above to retain.

On September 13, news emerged of Andrade's departure from WWE. Three weeks later, he made a surprise return to All Elite Wrestling by attacking former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and joining The Don Callis Family. Andrade previously left AEW in December 2023, then resurfaced in WWE a month later at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

