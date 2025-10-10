AEW's MVP Confirms WWE Star's Story About Backing Him Up In Post-WrestleMania Incident
After winning the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40, Grayson Waller looked to celebrate the occasion at his Philadelphia hotel bar. However, before he could, he was apparently met by a shove from a drunken fan, who had disturbed several of his colleagues from "WWE NXT" just moments before. Fortunately for Waller, a trio of athletes trained in both martial arts and pro wrestling arrived just in time to back him up.
On a recent episode of "Marking Out," MVP confirmed the story previously told by Waller and that he was indeed one of the three people stepping in to aid the Aussie before the situation escalated. "We were at the hotel bar and I think Grayson Waller had won the tag titles that night. It's Philadelphia. Philly fans gonna be Philly fans, These are the people that cheered when Michael Irvin got hurt ... I think there were some drunk wrestling fans that were hanging out at the bar. I think they were being a little obnoxious to some female talent or something like that," MVP said.
"If I recall correctly, Grayson Waller was just kind of telling the guys like, 'Back off, chill out' or whatever. I think they got kind of a drunk, obnoxious, tried to bow up. I wouldn't call it a fight. We just saw like, 'What's going on over here?' Hey, hey, everything alright over here?'"
Along with MVP, Waller's backup also included former WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, who previously found success in MMA and submission grappling, and Josh Barnett, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion.
MVP Recalls Histories Of Josh Barnett & Shayna Baszler
According to MVP, Harry Smith first introduced him to Barnett while backstage at a WWE show many years ago. Following that, Barnett then introduced MVP to legitimate grappling and later helped him in his training. Barnett's training, alongside that of Rener Gracie (husband of former WWE star Eve Torres), proved to be so beneficial that MVP's Brazilian jiu-jitsu classmates and coaches pointed out his "exponential" improvement afterward. MVP and Barnett have remained good friends ever since, with the two even squaring off at Bloodsport XII in November 2024.
Shayna Baszler also spent time training under Barnett, both in pro wrestling and MMA, which MVP says makes her "no joke" when it comes to legitimate fights.
"I think Grayson said that once me, Josh, and Shayna walked up, he just went and sat down," MVP said, returning to the post-WrestleMania incident. "To be in a situation like that, I can think of a lot of guys. I'd much rather have Shayna Baszler on my side than some of those guys. It is pro wrestling. A lot of pro wrestlers got some muscles and pretend to be tough on TV, but they're soft as cotton. They can't really fight. If you book them to look strong, they look tough. But you slap them in the mouth, [they'll say] 'Hey man, what are you doing? I'm supposed to win.' This is real life. I remember that moment, and it was just looking out for one of us. These guys were wrong. They were out of hand. It didn't turn into anything. They f***ed off because they knew they were in deep, deep water."
More than a year removed from the bar fight that almost was, MVP is now a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster. Meanwhile, Baszler is a free agent after leaving WWE as a talent in May, though she has reportedly worked backstage as a producer and even appeared on "WWE NXT" as a one-off.
