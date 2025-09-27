Grayson Waller Reveals WWE Wrestlers He Had On His Side In (Almost) A Real Bar Fight
Years ago, it was often said that if a wrestler got into a bar fight and lost, his or her job could be in jeopardy, in a "killing the business" manner of speaking. While that may or may not be the case these days, most everyone, wrestler or not, would be wise to have a few qualified individuals at their side if such a scenario were ever to present itself. After WrestleMania 40, Grayson Waller had quite the trio get his back after an unruly bar patron provoked and pushed him.
Appearing on "No Contest Wrestling," Waller was first asked in hypothetical fashion who he'd want on his team if he had to get himself out of a saloon scrap, and he was quick to nominate former WWE superstar (and current trainer) Fit Finlay before diving into a real-life story. "I'm actually gonna switch the question up on you because I actually have a real story where I had almost a bar fight and I had three people step up so I'm gonna put them into my team."
When a male fan, according to Waller, was "trying to grab and touch and talk to some of the NXT girls," he approached the man at the bar to ask him to leave his colleagues alone, explaining that they're just there to cut loose and have a good time. This was met with a shove to Waller and before things could escalate, all of Shayna Baszler, MVP, and Josh Barnett came to Waller's aid.
His own superteam
Waller, who along with Austin Theory, had just won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, recalled feeling like things were about to get out of hand before backup showed up. "This guy was very drunk," he said. "He starts firing back at me. He goes to push me and I'm like, 'You know, I just won the Tag Team Championships. I'm gonna get in a fight at the bar at WrestleMania. This is gonna be the story."
Baszler, who has a 15-11 record as a professional MMA fighter, appearing on Season 18 of "The Ultimate Fighter" before a short stint in UFC, was first to step up. "All of a sudden," Waller remembered, "the first person that walks up next to me is Shayna Baszler. She's like, 'Is everything all good here?' From there, Waller said, MVP joined the conversation, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt himself. And to top it all off, up comes Barnett, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and veteran of 43 pro MMA fights, including stints in PRIDE and Strikeforce, and the driving force today behind GCW Bloodsport. "I've never met Josh Barnett," Waller said. "I know he's a badass. He steps up next and goes, 'Is everything alright, you guys?'"
The situation essentially took care of itself from there, with Waller casually sitting at the bar, glancing at his would-be combatant and saying to himself, "Hey, I'm good. Shayna Baszler, MVP, Josh Barnett have my back. There isn't a man alive who, I think, can mess with this team of four."
