Grayson Waller Reveals WWE Wrestlers He Had On His Side In (Almost) A Real Bar Fight

Years ago, it was often said that if a wrestler got into a bar fight and lost, his or her job could be in jeopardy, in a "killing the business" manner of speaking. While that may or may not be the case these days, most everyone, wrestler or not, would be wise to have a few qualified individuals at their side if such a scenario were ever to present itself. After WrestleMania 40, Grayson Waller had quite the trio get his back after an unruly bar patron provoked and pushed him.

Appearing on "No Contest Wrestling," Waller was first asked in hypothetical fashion who he'd want on his team if he had to get himself out of a saloon scrap, and he was quick to nominate former WWE superstar (and current trainer) Fit Finlay before diving into a real-life story. "I'm actually gonna switch the question up on you because I actually have a real story where I had almost a bar fight and I had three people step up so I'm gonna put them into my team."

When a male fan, according to Waller, was "trying to grab and touch and talk to some of the NXT girls," he approached the man at the bar to ask him to leave his colleagues alone, explaining that they're just there to cut loose and have a good time. This was met with a shove to Waller and before things could escalate, all of Shayna Baszler, MVP, and Josh Barnett came to Waller's aid.