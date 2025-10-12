JBL Names WWE Wrestlers Who Could Step Into HHH's Shoes As Head Of Creative

At the top of WWE's creative department currently sits Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the Chief Content Officer. Years from now, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes sees himself, CM Punk, or Seth Rollins potentially stepping into the same role. During a recent episode of "Something To Wrestle," WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield backed up that idea.

"Triple H is pretty young. He could be there quite a while, but yeah, I think all three of those guys could do a great job with it," JBL said. "I've told you many times, when you walk into a wrestler's meeting, they're going over a finish, going over an angle or storyline or something, there's always one guy that talks. You just have certain respect and a certain guy has the acumen that everybody cedes to him. These three guys are those guys. I think they all do a wonderful job. They're all smart guys. It's a tough job. They all have the intelligence to do it."

According to JBL, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had long trained Levesque to take over WWE someday, with the foundational principle that WWE was to be run like an entertainment company, rather than a professional wrestling one.

"I think Triple H has a huge lead on these guys, but what Vince did for Triple H, Triple H could do for one of these guys," JBL added.

Following his eventual in-ring retirement, Rollins foresees himself taking on a backstage role somewhere in WWE. Meanwhile, Rhodes already has backstage experience through his previous role as an EVP for AEW. Both he and Rollins also once stepped in as producers for a WWE live event. In the case of Punk, he continues to lend words of wisdom to WWE's young talents in "WWE NXT" and on the main roster.

