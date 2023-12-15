Photo: CM Punk Flexes His Muscles Alongside WWE NXT Superstar

While CM Punk may have signed an exclusive contract with WWE's "Raw" brand on Monday, it hasn't stopped him from helping out some of the up-and-coming stars currently assigned to the company's development brand of "WWE NXT." Following his trip to Cleveland for "Raw," the former WWE Champion made his way to Orlando, Florida to attend this week's broadcast of "NXT," which emanated from the WWE Performance Center. The next day, Punk reportedly stuck around to further assist the company's rising "NXT" stars.

One of the talents provided with this learning opportunity was Nikkita Lyons, who posted a photograph of herself and a flexing Punk on X (formerly Twitter). "I'VE BEEN PUNK'D. Thank you for your time and knowledge @CMPunk [praying hands emoji]," Lyons wrote.

I'VE BEEN PUNK'D 😎‼️ Thank you for your time and knowledge @CMPunk 🙏🏼💯 pic.twitter.com/zMWendkNrB — Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) December 14, 2023

Lyons returned to WWE television last week, attacking Blair Davenport ahead of the second annual Women's Iron Survivor Challenge match at "NXT" Deadline. In storyline, Davenport was responsible for taking Lyons out of action for 11 months after attacking her knee in the "NXT" parking lot. Behind the scenes, Lyons sustained a torn ACL and meniscus that required her to be written off of programming in order to set aside time for rehab. A week after she resurfaced from injury, Lyons teamed up with "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria on Tuesday's episode of "NXT."

In addition to Lyons, Punk was also recently spotted training at the gym with two of his "kids" – former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, who have both referred to Punk's wife, AJ Lee, as their "wrestling mother."