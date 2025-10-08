Why Bully Ray Calls WWE's Brock Lesnar 'One Of The Smartest Workers On The Planet'

Brock Lesnar has polarized many fans recently with the controversies he's been involved in, but he still has a fan in Bully Ray, who praised him and his wrestling mindset.

Ray, while talking about Lesnar on "Busted Open," called the former WWE Champion one of the sharpest minds in the pro wrestling business.

"With Brock, it's all about quality and not quantity. And that's the way it should be," he said. "And I can't hammer this home enough: Brock Lesnar is one of the smartest pro wrestlers on the planet."

To drive home his point, Ray took listeners back to the 2020 Royal Rumble, where Lesnar decimated everyone in his path in the men's Royal Rumble match. However, he fell to McIntyre, which received a loud reaction from the fans, and put the rocket on McIntyre heading into WrestleMania.

"If you don't believe me, just go back and watch that Royal Rumble right before Drew McIntyre and leading up to right up until Drew McIntyre eliminates Brock. That entire match is designed by Brock just to make Drew. If other people would have gotten eliminated in that match that were not eliminated by Brock, it would have taken away from Drew McIntyre. And Brock went into that match saying, 'I'm going to make Drew McIntyre. How do I make him?' Brock already knows that in getting eliminated by Drew, it's going to be a big deal. But how do we make that elimination even a bigger deal? How do we make people jump up on their feet and scream at the top of their lungs? Well, I'm going to decimate every single person who gets into this rumble before Drew comes to the ring."

Several of Lesnar's peers have heaped praise on his wrestling intelligence, with former opponents like McIntyre himself and Omos, all talking glowingly about Lesnar's intense understanding of the business.