Tommy Dreamer Says It's 'Weird' To See The Evolution Of These AEW Stars

No one stays the same as they were over a period of six years, and AEW's The Young Bucks are no different. When they helped found the promotion in 2019 as EVPs, the Bucks were very much the clean shaven renegades who "changed the world" with a combination of their work in Ring of Honor and New Japan, and their grassroots popularity from Being the Elite. To some extent they're still changing the world today, only now with beards, and the wear and tear of the six year AEW rollercoaster that saw their very public dispute with CM Punk, and other hardships get in the way.

While reviewing the Bucks and Josh Alexander's "AEW Dynamite: 6th Anniversary" match against Kenny Omega and Brodido on last week's edition of "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer chose that time to reflect on the Bucks' journey. And he had to admit that it was a little strange to see the Bucks now compared to where they were when AEW style, albeit in a good way.

"The Young Bucks have always been, like, pioneers, different style," Dreamer said. "[They] got over...and they were the biggest key cog for AEW. And they were, you know, EVP's, they have their different character changes.

"But listen man...it's so weird for me, just in six years, just to watch this evolution of just these two men...and their characters, and what they used to do on social media was friggin phenomenal, right? Really had people at the forefront of what they were doing, and being, like, an independent success. But then this whole thing with AEW goes out there, and these guys just have changed tag team wrestling. So ahead of their time."

