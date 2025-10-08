Kevin Nash Thinks Drew McIntyre Is Getting Some Hollywood Help From A Former WWE Star

As WWE's Drew McIntyre has ebbed and flowed around the main event/upper midcard scene on "SmackDown" over the last year, he's also found time to explore outside interests, such as acting. Most recently, he booked arguably his highest profile role yet with the remake of "Highlander," where he'll play Angus McLeod, the brother of main character Connor McLeod, portrayed by Henry Cavill.

During the most recent episode of "Kliq This," Kevin Nash touched on McIntyre's role in "Highlander," which came up after a fan message expressed both dismay over McIntyre's use in WWE and his happiness that the "Highlander" role allowed him a break from WWE. Nash didn't touch upon that aspect, instead focusing on the fact that "Highlander" would star both McIntyre and former WWE star Batista, which Nash feels isn't a coincidence.

"That's the second film that him and Batista have been together in," Nash said. "So I think Dave's helping Drew get some action."

As Nash noted, "Highlander" is the second time McIntyre and Batista have acted together following Batista action vehicle "The Killer's Game," which followed a hitman who puts a target on himself after learning he was dying, only to then fight for survival after learning he was misdiagnosed. The film, which saw Batista play the lead role and McIntyre play one of the assassins after him, was released last September, earning tepid box office and reviews.

McIntyre was in action at last month's Wrestlepalooza PLE, where he failed to defeat Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. He has since begun a program with former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu, though the two have yet to have a match.

