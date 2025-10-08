AEW Broadcaster Taz Says He'll Be Away From Dynamite 'For Some Time'

After calling last night's Title Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite," Taz announced today that he'll be temporarily stepping away from the commentary desk as he takes care of his health. The former ECW star stated on X that he'll soon undergo a total shoulder replacement surgery, and he'll be off "for some time." Taz assured fans of his eventual return, however, ending his message by saying he'd see everyone soon.

Around this time last year, Taz took a leave of absence to have knee replacement surgery. He was written off TV with an attack angle, setting up a storyline between Taz's son Hook and the attackers, eventually revealed to be Christian Cage and the Patriarchy. Taz made his return to the company before the end of 2024, making an appearance at the Hammerstein Ballroom in his hometown of New York City.

No angle was used to cover for Taz's absence this time around, and it's not clear how long he'll be out. The company doesn't have any New York dates currently scheduled through the end of this year, but they will be in the area for AEW Full Gear, taking place in Newark, New Jersey, on November 22.

After first joining AEW as a manager, Taz has been on the "Dynamite" commentary team full-time since the middle of 2022. This past August, AEW held a residency at the former home of ECW, the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Taz was inducted into the venue's Hall of Fame, with a ceremony that was initially supposed to be part of "AEW Collision" before the commentator requested that the TV time be given to the active performers instead.