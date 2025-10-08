Tommy Dreamer Compares WWE NXT Vs. TNA To Other Wrestling Invasions

Only a couple weeks after TNA invading "NXT," things came to a head on Tuesday when the two sides went mano y mano at "NXT vs. TNA Showdown." Ultimately, nothing was resolved, as the two sides traded two wins a piece over the course of four matches. And perhaps that's for the best, as according to TNA's Tommy Dreamer, this TNA invasion of "NXT" is a whole lot different than invasions angles of yesteryear.

Appearing on "Gabby AF," Dreamer compared and contrasted the TNA-"NXT" invasion storyline with past invasions. This included the now infamous Invasion storyline from 2001, which Dreamer was noticeably part of as a member of the WCW/ECW alliance, due to his longstanding ties with ECW.

"I was part of the...I've been part of a lot of invasions," Dreamer said. "But they've all fallen apart, and not for the betterment of any company. So where we're at when we say it's a progression, especially when you have somebody like Trick, who has been the champion, talking smack the way he's been talking, I just think it's inevitable where teams want to be like 'Hey, there's bragging rights.'

"From the TNA side, we get it, where it's like 'Hey, this need us as much as we need them.' From the 'NXT' side, it's 'Well, think of the exposure they're getting.' It's kind of like, hell, countries go to war because they both feel that they are right. And I don't know...I don't think there is any wrong in this scenario, in the sense of TNA gets great exposure from WWE, and being on CW, and social media. The other part is that 'NXT' gets a lot of interesting match ups, and unique stuff going on their television show."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gabby AF" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription