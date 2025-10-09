Triple H Commends WWE Champ Cody Rhodes For Putting In The Work

With WWE headed to Australia for Crown Jewel this weekend, wrestlers will be dealing with an intense travel schedule. That didn't stop WWE Champion Cody Rhodes from hitting the gym in the midst of it all, and the company's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque felt the need to give him a shout-out on X.

People only see results... they don't see what it takes to achieve them. 14 hours to Dubai

Find a gym in the airport... grind

10 more to Perth

Straight to @ESPN hit... meet @MakeAWish families QB1 stuff. What it takes to be a @WWE Superstar. Thank you to all. (Sorry... pic.twitter.com/KnHYl12RhA — Triple H (@TripleH) October 8, 2025

Rhodes is just over two months into his second run with WWE's top title. He's set to face off against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel on Saturday, but the two will be fighting over the annual Crown Jewel Championship rather than either of their own titles. The Crown Jewel Championship was created last year, and Rhodes became the first champion after he defeated GUNTHER.

Since rejoining WWE in 2022, Rhodes has become a central figure in the company, eventually serving as the one to topple Roman Reigns and his monumental title reign. He held the championship for more than a year before losing to John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41, then went on to defeat Cena to win it back at WWE SummerSlam in August.

In addition to his busy WWE schedule, Rhodes is in the early stages of building out a Hollywood career. He made a brief appearance in "The Naked Gun" this summer, and then Rhodes filmed a role in "Street Fighter," the latest adaptation of the fighting game series, set to hit theaters next year. Rhodes will play Guile, a soldier who was first introduced in 1991's "Street Fighter II." Along with Rhodes, Reigns will appear in the movie as the villain Akuma.