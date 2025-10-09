Former WWE Star Scarlett Bordeaux Details When They Knew They'd Be Stepping Away

With it now having been several months since their WWE contracts expired, many have begun to believe Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were telling the truth, and that their contract situation with WWE wasn't an elaborate work, as some suspected. The couple, who has since been in demand on the independent circuit, have since been more open about their departure, adding more details about the months leading up to it, and what the future might hold for them, with the couple not writing off a WWE return or even a future appearance in AEW.

But while Kross still seems a bit caught off guard by how things ended with WWE, Bordeaux seems a little less surprised. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" earlier this week, Bordeaux revealed that, thanks to common sense and a bit of superstition, she had felt that things were going to haywire between her, Kross, and WWE in contract negotiations months before they did.

"I'd say we knew...we knew for months, I feel like, what was happening, and what was going to happen," Bordeaux said. "I hope it's okay for me to say this, but I'm kind of his 'Game of Thrones' Red Woman. I have been for a long time, when it comes to astrology and looking things up, and a lot of the stuff I do on the paranormal show is a bit real, with the tarot cards. So I did see that we were going to have some sort of contract dispute, that it was going to take awhile, and I did feel in my gut that we were going to step away, since...February."

