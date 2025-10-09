WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Stands By Jade Cargill Comments, Invites Debate

In assessing Jade Cargill's recent performance and injury in a triple threat main event on "WWE SmackDown," WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently asserted that she needed to better protect herself. He also stated that Cargill is still "fresh off" her run in All Elite Wrestling, where likely she wasn't given a chance to learn about professional wrestling in depth. A report from Fightful Select later indicated that talents within WWE, AEW, and TNA were "baffled" by the latter remark –something Booker himself has since addressed on the "The Hall of Fame" podcast.

"I want to know who those baffled WWE, TNA and AEW wrestlers are," Booker said. "I'm willing to talk and challenge and debate with any of those guys. I don't look at myself above or below any of the guys that's in the business today, guys in the past or future, none of that. I'm serious. I feel like we're all on the same level. My thing is I respect the young guys. Say, for instance, a company like AEW, and I don't see anybody over there that's working in the main event, that's been in the business two years or three years. The Young Bucks, those guys got time in. The Kenny Omegas, Edge, Christian, most of the guys over there on that roster got years of experience in this business. So when someone questions me, I'm going to look for your credentials first and foremost.

"I understand when someone who comments who's never been in the business and they can look at two years in the business and think that's a really, really long time. But one of my peers that's been in the business, I think they know what two years is."

In September 2023, Cargill left AEW after a 500-plus day reign as TBS Champion and making her professional wrestling debut in the company 2.5 years earlier. Later in the same month, WWE confirmed that Cargill had inked a deal with it, leading to her WWE in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble.