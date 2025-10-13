WWE Raw 10/13/25: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

One of the best stories in WWE right now is Rhea Ripley being such good friends with IYO SKY that it has driven Asuka to being an absolute menace to society, while Kairi Sane is conflicted over whether she should stand by her Kabuki Warriors teammate, or side with SKY because Asuka has gone too far. Ripley and SKY might have gotten the victory at Crown Jewel with Sane taking a bullet for Asuka in the closing stages, but that seems to have made Asuka even more angry heading into today's episode of Monday Morning/Afternoon/Night Raw.

Outside of CM Punk, Rhea Ripley was the most over person on the show and for good reason. She's the biggest star in the women's division and one of the biggest stars in all of wrestling right now, so giving her the chance to have a singles showcase against someone like Kairi was an excellent move. The two women had a very good match, which might have been a gear or two lower than what they produced with their tag team partners at Crown Jewel, but still very enjoyable and an easy watch.

However, the portion of this part of the night that I personally enjoyed the most was the aftermath where it was firmly established that this story isn't over, and that Asuka and Kairi are not only on the same page, but they seem to have unlocked a new darker side of each other in recent weeks. Ripley looked to have her sights set on taking Asuka out for good after defeating Kairi by slamming her head on the announce table and getting her set up for the Riptide, but it wasn't to be. Kairi made the save by going to town on Ripley with a kendo stick, leading to Asuka landing a nasty DDT on the announce table and Sane pressing the kendo stick into Ripley's throat as The Kabuki Warriors stood tall.

These four ladies are magic together, especially in the roles that they currently occupy. Asuka being the bully that made her so successful back in her "WWE NXT" days. Kairi being conflicted at first before being just as slimy as Asuka. Ripley being so popular that she can generate sympathy by taking virtually any move at all, and SKY just being the single best wrestler in WWE right now. Moving on from this story right now would be the wrong move right now, and with WarGames on the horizon, having these versions of these four women in the double-ringed cage of hell is something that has me very excited to see what the women's WarGames match will look like given the disappointment that was the 2024 match. I don't know how all of this ends, but I am seated for the remainder of this entertaining journey.

Written by Sam Palmer