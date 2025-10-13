CM Punk Reflects On 'Makeup Date' In Perth After Missing WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Today's "WWE Raw" took place in Perth, Australia, with CM Punk in the main event. The "Straight Edge Superstar" overcame Jey Uso and LA Knight to become the new number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Posting a video on his Instagram Story from his hotel bed after the show, Punk reflected on missing a 2024 trip to Perth after getting injured during the Royal Rumble.

"I can't help but think about how upset I was when I got injured last year and I had to miss coming to Perth for Elimination Chamber," Punk said. "I hope everybody in Perth was happy with that make-up date. You have lovely singing voices and you're very, very loud. Man, this is the reason we do this. You were a tremendous, tremendous crowd. I hope to see you soon."

Punk has been in a heated rivalry with current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for a long time, but despite Punk earning a shot at Rollins' title, their next match may be in doubt. After Punk's "Raw" victory, Rollins hit the ring alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. Rather than merely taking a victory lap, however, Breakker and Reed turned on Rollins and coerced Heyman to their side, leaving the champion battered on the mat as the show came to a close.

Rollins was seen wearing a sling after WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, so it's possible that he'll be forced to relinquish the title, meaning Punk might face a different challenger over the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. It was previously reported that WWE was building to another match between Rollins and Punk for the next Saturday Night's Main Event.

