Becky Lynch Breaks Silence On The Vision Turning On Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Monday's edition of "WWE Raw" ended in a shocking fashion, with The Vision turning on Seth Rollins amidst reports that the World Heavyweight Champion suffered an injury during his WWE Crown Jewel match against Cody Rhodes. Becky Lynch was absent during Monday's "Raw," but she's since taken to X to share her thoughts on what took place.

I'm gone for one week... https://t.co/N1REdahv5a — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 14, 2025

Lynch was a recent addition to the faction, though it seems her tenure in the group will have been short-lived. She teamed up with Rollins onscreen in the lead-up to WWE Wrestlepalooza last month, with the husband and wife taking on another couple: CM Punk and a returning AJ Lee. Lynch and Rollins ended up losing that match, and Lynch suffered another loss (via count-out) to Maxxine Dupri on the October 6 episode of "Raw," which is the last time she's been seen on TV.

Along with Lynch, Bron Breakker has spoken up regarding The Vision attacking its former leader. As the instigator of Monday's assault, it should come as no surprise that Breakker was gloating over the incident.

The attack came after Punk had just earned a shot at Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship by winning a Triple Threat main event. The Vision, including Rollins, approached the ring and beat down the match's participants. As the credits started to roll, Breakker attacked Rollins and quickly convinced Bronson Reed to do the same, with the two seemingly putting "The Visionary" out of commission. Though initially hesitant to join in, Breakker and Reed convinced Paul Heyman to back them, and the show finally ended as Heyman raised the arms of the assailants.