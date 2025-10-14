WWE Raw Viewership Report, 10/6/2025

With Nielsen adopting a new way of monitoring ratings, wrestling viewership has become a hot topic once again, especially as ratings for "WWE NXT," "WWE SmackDown," "AEW Dynamite," and "AEW Collision" have gone down. Unaffected so far by Nielsen is "WWE Raw," though the red brand has had its own struggles over on Netflix, drawing a record low number of global views on September 22 and 29, with a lower number seemingly likely for October 13 due to the show airing early in the morning from Australia.

Fortunately, there was some good news for "Raw" for their October 6 episode. Wrestlenomics reports that the episode drew 2.4 million global views over the course of seven days. While still among the lowest numbers "Raw" has done since joining Netflix in January, the numbers were up from the record low 2.3 million views of the last two episodes. Also up was hours viewed, which rose to 4.8 million after being at 4.5 million the previous two weeks, also record lows.

Despite "Raw" gaining viewership, it decreased in one key ranking. The red brand slid down to 9th in Netflix's global weekly rankings, down from 8th; it is the first time "Raw" has been lower than 8th globally since the beginning of the summer, when the June 16 episode also placed 9th. The episode did better in Netflix's domestic rankings, placing 6th, up from 7th place on September 29.

Serving as the go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel, "Raw" featured Roman Reigns challenging rival Bronson Reed to a match at the big show, with the two agreeing to face off in an Australian Street Fight. The show also featured the continuation of IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley's rivalry with SKY's former stablemates Kairi Sane and Asuka, and Maxxine Dupri scoring an upset count out win over Becky Lynch in a match some felt was the best of Dupri's career.