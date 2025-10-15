WWE NXT GM Announces Men's Speed Title Tournament

"WWE NXT" General Manager Ava announced back in August that both the men's and women's WWE Speed Championships would be moving to the developmental brand after originally being competed for in short matches posted to X (formerly Twitter) after the deal with the social media platform seemingly quietly expired. Following the women's tournament that culminated at No Mercy, Ava announced on Tuesday's episode of "NXT" that the men's tournament will kick off next week.

Ava announced that "WWE SmackDown's" Axiom will take on "WWE EVOLVE's" Sean Legacy and TNA's Zachary Wentz will face "NXT's" Jasper Troy. The winners of the two matches will face each other, then challenge El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) for the Men's Speed Championship at a later date. While "NXT's" Halloween Havoc premium live event is right around the corner, on October 25, Ava did not specify whether or not that's where the championship match will take place.

Kaiser's version of the El Grande Americano character inherited the Speed Championship from an injured Chad Gable, who was originally behind the mask. Kaiser's Americano has yet to defend the gold. Gable won the title back in May from Dragon Lee.

Sol Ruca successfully defended her Women's Speed Championship at No Mercy against a surprise opponent in Jaida Parker. Lainey Reid won the tournament with a victory over Candice LeRae, but was removed from the match due to injury right before the PLE.