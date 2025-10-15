NFL's Travis Kelce Says He Has WWE Aspirations, Brother Jason Reflects On WrestleMania

NFL star Jason Kelce has discussed his experience of being a part of WrestleMania, while his brother Travis has opened up about wanting to be involved in pro wrestling.

The Rock recently appeared on the brothers' podcast, "New Heights," where he assessed Jason's performance at WrestleMania. "The People's Champ" gave it a 9.9 out of 10, and emphasized how it's a big deal for celebrities to appear in pro wrestling. Jason explained his preparation for his brief role in the tag team match involving Andrade and Rey Mysterio against the team of Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania 40.

"Well, it was a complete honor for me and Lane. We actually, during the week, we didn't know what we were going to get asked to do. They're like, 'Hey, do you want to be a part?' I'm like, 'All right.' Well, we've never wrestled. We went to the Monster Factory down in South Jersey. Got some pointers and like saw wrestling on that kind of tier, which was incredible," he said. "Very honored. Oh my god, I had a blast. I mean, they made it pretty easy. They were like, 'You're going to jump at this point, do this, and then when boom, we're out of here. So, just bring the energy. That's all,'" he recalled.

The Rock then turned to Jason's brother, Travis, and asked if he had any desire to step into a WWE ring. The Kansas City Chiefs star said that he is keen to get into the ring, and even outlined the kind of wrestler he hopes to be.

"Listen, when the opportunity presents itself, you know, I'll dive in there. I've been dreaming about this. Been working on my moves in the living room for years, trying to get my chance. I feel like I'm more of an aerial act, though. I'm off the ropes," said Travis.

This isn't the first time Travis has expressed interest in being involved with WWE, as he told The Miz a few years ago that he wanted to be a part of it.