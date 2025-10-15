Bully Ray On Whether He Enjoyed TNA Bound For Glory Ending: 'Absolutely F***ing Not'
Bully Ray isn't happy with what happened after the main event between Mike Santana and Trick Williams at TNA's Bound for Glory, explaining how it robbed Santana of his moment.
Santana defeated Williams to win the TNA World Championship, but after the win, both Nic Nemeth and Frankie Kazarian — who had won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match earlier in the night — seemed set to cash in their chip to get a shot at the title. Ray, on "Busted Open," argued why that wasn't a good idea by TNA's creative team.
"At Bound For Glory, Mike Santana has finally pinned Trick Williams, and he is your new TNA World Heavyweight Champion. That's the time to celebrate and cheer and cry and hug and rejoice. Not the time to bring in Frankie Kazarian and Nic Nemeth. I don't agree with that decision and this is not Monday Morning Quarterback, and if they would have asked me, not that they would, I'm not a part of TNA's creative team, but if somebody would have said to me, 'Hey, this is what we're planning to do,' I would have been like, 'Absolutely fuc**ng not.' That did not help Mike Santana get over any more. That did not cause people to cheer any louder. This didn't cause people to be any more emotional. If anything, it backed them off the emotion."
Ray said that many expected Santana to win at Slammiversary and credited TNA for keeping the story interesting until Bound For Glory, but wasn't a fan of how the story ended.
Ray on Santana not having the opportunity to celebrate his win
Bully Ray also added another point about why the Mike Santana celebrations should have happened at Bound For Glory, as he stated how TNA doesn't have any upcoming TV shows where Santana can celebrate with the fans.
"TNA, for the next couple of weeks, doesn't have any fresh programming on tap. They're going to be doing some 'best of' shows," said Ray. "So it's not like Mike Santana can come out there this Thursday on Impact, and we can have a party, and we can celebrate all of the partying and celebrating should have been done at Lowell at the end of Bound for Glory. You did not move anything along by doing the aftermath and the angle."
He contrasted that with WWE and stated how a WWE star, like Cody Rhodes, who won at WrestleMania, had the opportunity to celebrate the following night on "WWE Raw." Ray said that the fans in the arena at Bound for Glory were leaving the venue by the time Santana got to celebrate the title-winning moment with his daughter. TNA's regular programming will return next month, with the promotion hosting shows at Full Sail University, the former home of "WWE NXT."