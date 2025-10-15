Bully Ray On Whether He Enjoyed TNA Bound For Glory Ending: 'Absolutely F***ing Not'

Bully Ray isn't happy with what happened after the main event between Mike Santana and Trick Williams at TNA's Bound for Glory, explaining how it robbed Santana of his moment.

Santana defeated Williams to win the TNA World Championship, but after the win, both Nic Nemeth and Frankie Kazarian — who had won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match earlier in the night — seemed set to cash in their chip to get a shot at the title. Ray, on "Busted Open," argued why that wasn't a good idea by TNA's creative team.

"At Bound For Glory, Mike Santana has finally pinned Trick Williams, and he is your new TNA World Heavyweight Champion. That's the time to celebrate and cheer and cry and hug and rejoice. Not the time to bring in Frankie Kazarian and Nic Nemeth. I don't agree with that decision and this is not Monday Morning Quarterback, and if they would have asked me, not that they would, I'm not a part of TNA's creative team, but if somebody would have said to me, 'Hey, this is what we're planning to do,' I would have been like, 'Absolutely fuc**ng not.' That did not help Mike Santana get over any more. That did not cause people to cheer any louder. This didn't cause people to be any more emotional. If anything, it backed them off the emotion."

Ray said that many expected Santana to win at Slammiversary and credited TNA for keeping the story interesting until Bound For Glory, but wasn't a fan of how the story ended.