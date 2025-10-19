Who Is WWE Star Sami Zayn's Wife?

It's hard to think of a more likeable WWE star than Sami Zayn. A big reason for that is that the WWE United States Champion's authenticity; what you see with Zayn is what you get. And Zayn has had no problem showing that off ever since he first started gaining momentum in "WWE NXT" a decade ago, and has continued regardless of whether he was a babyface or a heel. Where some wrestlers would be a little weary of expressing their beliefs, Zayn hasn't been shy at all; he is open about being a Muslim, his support for Palestine throughout the Israel-Palestine conflict, and has run several successful campaigns under the name "Sami for Syria" in order to raise funds for Syria. Even with less serious matters, his relationship with Kevin Owens has been an open book, with Zayn, Owens, and WWE not being shy of highlighting just how far back the friendship goes, and how significant it's been to both men's careers.

These factors would make it seem like Zayn is overall a very public person; in reality though, it's the exact opposite. When you take away Zayn's activism, his religion and his friendship with Owens, you'll find that Zayn was largely a blank slate for years when it came to his personal life, to the point that fans wondered if he had any sort of family. It was a question that wasn't answered until, arguably, the zenith of Zayn's career to this point at Elimination Chamber 2023, when Zayn challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Leading into that show, WWE decided to profile Zayn with a video diary, which gave wrestling fans the first ever glimpse of Zayn's wife, Khadija, as she discussed his feud with Reigns, how proud she was of him, and revealed the existence of not just herself, her and Zayn's son as well.