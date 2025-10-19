Who Is WWE Star Sami Zayn's Wife?
It's hard to think of a more likeable WWE star than Sami Zayn. A big reason for that is that the WWE United States Champion's authenticity; what you see with Zayn is what you get. And Zayn has had no problem showing that off ever since he first started gaining momentum in "WWE NXT" a decade ago, and has continued regardless of whether he was a babyface or a heel. Where some wrestlers would be a little weary of expressing their beliefs, Zayn hasn't been shy at all; he is open about being a Muslim, his support for Palestine throughout the Israel-Palestine conflict, and has run several successful campaigns under the name "Sami for Syria" in order to raise funds for Syria. Even with less serious matters, his relationship with Kevin Owens has been an open book, with Zayn, Owens, and WWE not being shy of highlighting just how far back the friendship goes, and how significant it's been to both men's careers.
These factors would make it seem like Zayn is overall a very public person; in reality though, it's the exact opposite. When you take away Zayn's activism, his religion and his friendship with Owens, you'll find that Zayn was largely a blank slate for years when it came to his personal life, to the point that fans wondered if he had any sort of family. It was a question that wasn't answered until, arguably, the zenith of Zayn's career to this point at Elimination Chamber 2023, when Zayn challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Leading into that show, WWE decided to profile Zayn with a video diary, which gave wrestling fans the first ever glimpse of Zayn's wife, Khadija, as she discussed his feud with Reigns, how proud she was of him, and revealed the existence of not just herself, her and Zayn's son as well.
Zayn's Wife, Khadija, Lives A Private Life
That video may have informed fans that Zayn had a wife and child, but it naturally didn't tell them any more about Khadija as a person. As is the case with most spouses of wrestlers living out of the limelight, that may have been by design. Like her husband, Khadija has lived a very private life, and most knowledge pertaining to her can be found from the limited appearances she's made in WWE to support him. The first of those appearances came just days after she recorded the aforementioned video diary, as Khadija could be spotted in the front row at Elimination Chamber for Zayn's match against Reigns, which unfortunately ended in defeat for Zayn.
It was a much happier moment a year later, when Zayn brought her and their son to WrestleMania 40, and both witnessed Zayn becoming the WWE Intercontinental Champion by ending GUNTHER's historic championship reign. Beyond that, only bits and pieces of Khadija are out there. From what can be gathered, Khadija, like Zayn, is also from Montreal, has worked in the film and TV industry, and first met Zayn in 2014, initially unaware of his wrestling career. After dating for several years, the couple got married in 2018; Khadija would give birth to their son three years later in 2021, with the couple naming him after Zayn's real name, Rami Sebei.